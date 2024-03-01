Somali Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe bids farewell to outgoing Turkish Envoy to Somalia

Somalia Federal Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe), in Thursday met with the outgoing Turkish ambassador to Somalia, İbrahim Mete Yağli.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu majorly focused on appreciating the role of the Envoy in bolstering the Turkish – Somalia relationship as he departs the Horn of Africa Nation following the completion of his tour of duty in Somalia.

Speaker Madobe commended the ambassador for his remarkable leadership which led to strong and robust diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Speaker wished the ambassador success in his future endeavours as he returns to his home country of Turkey.

Ambassador Yagli expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the cordial reception and hospitality, saying that it was his honour to serve in Somalia.

He hailed the unwavering commitment by the federal government in transforming the country after decades of civil war which has crippled critical sectors.

Turkey and Somalia have maintained close friendship since 2011 when Presidential Dayab Erdogan visited Mogadishu, marking high level visit by leader in the Horn of Africa Nation which was feared for its insurgency and civil war.

