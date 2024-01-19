SODMA Commissioner meets with UN Deputy Special Envoy and discuss bolstering cooperation in the humanitarian sector

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Commissioner Mohamud Maalim on Thursday held meeting with Mr. George Conway, the Deputy Envoy of the Secretary General of the UN in Somalia and the Humanitarian Aid Coordinator.

They discussed various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two entities in the field of humanitarian such as food security, sanitation and water.

The two officials also deliberated on ways of alleviating the suffering of the Somali people severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods across the country.

Commissioner Maalim and UN Deputy Special Representative underscored the significance of delivering the aid to the target population.

Abdulle thanked the UN envoy for the meeting, highlighted SODMA’S undertaking to bolstering support to Somalia affected by the flooding and other natural calamities.

Conway pledged the unwavering commitment by the UN in continuing to render support to the Somalia Federal Government in its quest to uplift the livelihoods of the Somali people and the families ravaged by natural disasters.

