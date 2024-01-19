Hormuud Telecom and Somali Government Resolve Data Privacy Dispute

Hormuud Telecom, a telecommunications company operating in Somalia, has successfully resolved a recent dispute between NISA and the company.

The conflict arose when government agents raided the offices of Hormuud Telecom and its sister company, Salam Somali Bank, in relation to a data privacy issue. The government allegedly demanded access to subscriber information, which Hormuud Telecom and Salam Somali Bank refused to provide.

According to Hormuud’s statement, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) of Somalia forcefully entered their offices on January 14, seeking personal information of subscribers and bank account holders. The companies stood their ground and declined to comply with the demand. Consequently, NISA proceeded to arrest three employees from two separate locations.

Hormuud Telecom strongly condemned the NISA’s actions, describing them as “intimidation and suppressive action.” The company expressed feeling pressured to disclose personal customer data and emphasized that NISA’s tactics were a violation of Somali law.

Recent reports indicate that both parties have reached a resolution following negotiations on January 17.

In a statement issued by the Somali government posted on the Somali National TV asserted its commitment to protecting the security and safety of Somali citizens and their property while adhering to the law.

