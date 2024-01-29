Prime Minister Barre announces appointment of key ministerial dockets

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday announced the appointment of new ministers for the Agriculture and Public Works portfolio.

In a statement government Spokesperson Farhan Mohamed Jimale, said that Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye has been appointed as the new Minister of Agriculture, while Abdisalan Abdi Ali, also known as Dhaay, will take over the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The appointments comes at the backdrop of sustained rumours that a minor cabinet reshuffle was on the offing.

However, two key ministries remained without substantive ministers .

The Security Ministry’s remains after its previous minister Mohamed Sheikh Doodishe was appointed as Somalia’s ambassador to Qatar.

Moreover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also remains unoccupied after its former minister Abshir Omar Huruse resigned to contest in the recently concluded Puntland presidential elections.

It remains to be seen when the two key dockets will be filled as they are crucial in the running of the country’s security and international relations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

