SODMA Commissioner meets UNFPA delegation in Mogadishu to discuss strengthening partnership and humanitarian relief assistance

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim has on Wednesday held meeting with a high level delegation led by the Head of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Somalia Niyi Ojuolape.

The meeting between the Commissioner and the UNFPA representative covered wide range of issues including strengthening cooperation in a bid to help the Somali people affected by natural calamities.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Moalim appealed to the UNFPA to bolster and enhance their support to the agency and expedite the preparation of the action plan for cooperation between the two agencies in 2024.

Moalim expressed gratitude to the UNFPA for its unwavering support especially to the Country Humanitarian Forum (CHF), which has become essential in enhancing the relationship between SODMA and international and indigenous agencies operating in Somalia.

The high profile delegation from UNFPA thanked the commissioner for the cordial reception and reiterated the undivided commitment by Organization in supporting the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural disasters.

They reaffirmed the UN agency’s undertaking to continue supporting the efforts by the Somali National Disaster Agency in helping and mitigating the effects of the flooding on the Somali people.

SODMA has recently enhanced humanitarian relief assistance to thousands of vulnerable families across the country who have been adversely impacted by the ongoing heavy downpour and the drought which have decimated their sources of livelihoods and destroyed homes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

