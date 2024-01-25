Joint forces kill more than 20 Al-Shabab insurgents in central, Somalia

Somali National Army backed by local fighters have on Thursday killed more than 20 Al-Shabab militants in Galhareeri district of Galgaduud region in central Somalia.

According to a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the operation which was successfully conducted in the area saw the joint forces destroy and dismantle equipment which were being used by the militants.

The Statement from NISA added that the operation also destroyed the radio station used by the insurgents to propagate their extremism ideas to members of the public and a house in which they used to make and prepare bombs.

The intelligence Agency further detailed that the operation is part of ongoing activities aimed at eliminating Al-Shabab from across the country.

Somalia government has recently stepped up operations against Al-Shabaab militant group which have led to the successful ouster of the insurgents from several strategic town in central and southern Somalia.

