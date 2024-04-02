SODMA commissioner meets Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General to discuss prevention of aid diversion and monitoring response plan

The Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim met with the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, and who also serves as the United Nations Resident Coordinator George Conway.

The meeting at the agency’s Headquarters in the capital Mogadishu, discussed various topics, including critical priorities of the Government in preventing the diversion of aid, developing a framework for accountability, and monitoring the response plan.

Both sides also highlighted the significance of tax exemption in facilitating humanitarian donations.

The Commissioner expressed his sincere gratitude to the Deputy Special Envoy and the esteemed leadership of the UN in Somalia for their unwavering dedication towards supporting the humanitarian endeavors in our nation.

On his part, Mr. Conway underscored the continuous unwavering support from the United Nations in fostering humanitarian help to the vulnerable Somali population severely impacted by the recent natural disasters

