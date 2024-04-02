President Mohamud appoints Special Envoy for Health and Nutrition

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed MP Abdirashid Mohamed Nur Jiley as Special Envoy for Health and Nutrition, emphasizing integrity and dedication to the nation’s health.

Dr. Jiley’s expertise in health and nutrition is expected to play a critical role in advancing Somalia’s healthcare vision.

According to a study, Somalia has some of the lowest-ranked health indicators worldwide.

Several decades of civil war have diminished Somalia’s health system and displaced 2.6 million people within the country.

