SODMA commissioner meets Danish Envoy to Somalia to discuss bolstering humanitarian support and climate change

On Tuesday, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, Mahamuud Moallim, met with the Danish Ambassador to Somalia in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed several issues that are of great concern to SoDMA, including climate change, recurring disasters like floods and droughts, and ways to find sustainable solutions.

The meeting primarily centered on enhancing the bond between the two nations and collaborating closely to mitigate and prevent the impact of natural calamities.

Additionally, the Danish government’s steadfast commitment towards Somalia and its people was emphasized, while also ensuring that the contributions are channeled towards the deserving beneficiaries in a mutually agreed manner.

The Danish ambassador commended SODMA for its tireless efforts to supporting the vulnerable families in the Somali community who have been severely impacted by natural calamities.

He underscored the unwavering commitment by the Danish government to continue supporting Somalia in different areas primarily in the humanitarian and disaster sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

