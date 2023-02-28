High-Level Conference on National Durable Solutions Kicks off in Mogadishu

Mogadishu hosts a high-level conference on National Durable Solutions.

The conference kicks off on Monday, February 27.

Mohamud Beenebeene, the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, officially opened the conference.

The conference has attracted professionals and government officers.

They include ministers and government officers, representatives of donors, as well as civil society officers.

Members of the academia, private sector, humanitarian, and development organizations will share their views at the conference too.

