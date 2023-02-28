News In English Somali News

High-Level Conference on National Durable Solutions Kicks off in Mogadishu

February 28, 2023
By Webmaster
  / Reading time: 1 minute

High-Level Conference on National Durable Solutions Kicks off in Mogadishu

Mogadishu hosts a high-level conference on National Durable Solutions.

The conference kicks off on Monday, February 27.

Mohamud Beenebeene, the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, officially opened the conference.

The conference has attracted professionals and government officers.

They include ministers and government officers, representatives of donors, as well as civil society officers.

Members of the academia, private sector, humanitarian, and development organizations will share their views at the conference too.

 

About Webmaster

View all posts by Webmaster
You may be interested in

Ciidanka amniga oo Burcad hubeysan ku qabtay Magaalada Muqdisho

Prominent Youth Leader Was Assassinated 3 Weeks After His Wedding

Sawirro:-Duqa Muqdisho oo kulan la qaatay Francisco Madeira

Taliyihii Ciidamadda Militiriga Soomaaliya oo Xilkii Laga Qaaday iyo Taliye Cusub oo Loo Magacaabay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *