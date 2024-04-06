ATMIS Burundi contingent conduct joint patrols with Somalia government forces in Balcad district

On Tuesday, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Burundi National Defence troops stationed at Balcaad FOB, Middle Shabelle, led by Lt. Col. Bimenyimana Richard, conducted a joint patrol with Somali National Army near Hilweyne camp.

Following a request from Col. Ali Hussein, commander Hilweyne camp, the troops assesed #security around the camp & along the Jowhar-Mogadishu main supply route.

Both commanders agreed to enhance ATMIS-SSF collaboration to prevent terror attacks in the area.

ATMIS has recently been conducting joint patrols with Somalia government forces in efforts aimed at forestalling peace and stability in the region’s under their jurisdiction and preventing attacks by Al-Shabab militant group.

