SNA infantry commander inspects Maslah and Hiil Weyn military bases, calls for intensified offensive against Al-Shabaab

Somalia National Army ( SNA) forces infantry commander Gen. Dayah Abdi Abdulle accompanied by his Deputy Abdullahi Aden Hussein have on Sunday visited Maslah and Hiil Weyn military camps.

The purpose of the tour by the Army commander was to inspect and assess the situation of the officers residing in the camp and to coordinate counter-terrorism efforts as Somalia government mulls over strategies to commence the second phase of military operation against Al-Shabaab militant group.

The commandant and his Deputy commended the officers for their bravery and diligence in executing their duties of serving and protecting the Nation from the enemy and maintaining stability and peace.

They urged the officers to bolster the war against the extremist group that continues to suffer major loses in the frontiines.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had announced at the end of March, that the second phase of the military offensive against al-Shabaab will commence.

The first phase to flush out the insurgents began in Central and the second phase is expected to be expanded to Jubbaland and South West States which have been a haven for the outlawed group for many years.

Neighbouring countries contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) are set to play a critical role in the second phase as the Somalia Federal Government seeks to eliminate Al-Shabab from its soil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

