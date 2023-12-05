Jubbaland State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management convenes El-Nino emergency meeting in Kismayo

Somalia’s Jubbaland State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has on Monday held in the capital Kismayo, El-Nino emergency coordination meeting.

The meeting which is held twice in a month centred on ways of mobilizing and enhancing humanitarian assistance to the families affected by the ongoing floods in the region.

The Participants meeting drawn from the regional and Federal government officials, international partners and community members underscored the need to urgently address the challenges facing the people impacted by relentless floods.

Jubbaland State is among the Federal Member States of Somalia that have been severely affected by the flooding after burst its banks and inundated homes leaving people fleeing their residential areas to higher grounds.

The UN office for Humanitarian Affairs in Somalia ( OCHA said that over 2000 people were left stranded in Luuq district after Juba River broke its banks.

El-Niño is a climate pattern that refers to a warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

