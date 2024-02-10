SNA forces kill 27 Al-Shabab militants in Lower Jubba region

The Somali National Army has on Saturday carried a massive operation aimed at flushing out Al-Shabab militants from their hideouts in Lower Jubba region, west of Kismayo town, Jubbaland State.

The successful operation which was conducted by the Danab elite Commandos of the Somali military led to the killing of 27 Al-Shabab insurgents.

The offensive operation also left 36 other members of the terror group with severe injuries in Yaaqdabayl village.

In December last year Somali National Army (SNA) and regional Jubaland State forces killed more than 70 al-Shabab militants after conducting an operation at Aboodin area in Lower Jubba region in southern Somala.

This latest onslaught is part of ongoing efforts by the Somali government to eliminate Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have wrecked havoc for decades.

Lower Jubba region is among the areas substantially controlled by the Islamist insurgents group and government of both State and Federal announced plans to dismantle the terror group from the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

