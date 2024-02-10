SODMA and University of Mogadishu sign partnership agreement

Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mogadishu.

The MoU paves way for SODMA and the University to collaborate in various areas pivotal to both entities.

The fields include disaster research as well as training and production of young graduates who specialize in humanitarianism and other relevant fields.

SODMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and the University of Mogadishu President Ibrahim Mohamed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at the the disaster agency’s head quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to university of mogadishu for its continuous support to the Somali people especially during times of natural calamities like the recent floods and drought that has severely impacted the country.

He pledged his agency’s unwavering commitment to bolstering support for the vulnerable families affected by the El-Nino rains in all parts of the Nation.

On his part, the President of University of Mogadishu commended SODMA for its efforts to rendering support to the Somali people ravaged by various natural disasters.

He emphasized the significance of closer cooperation between the two organizations to help the Somali population who have been adversely affected by natural calamities

SODMA has recently heightened and coordinated relief humanitarian assistance to thousands of families affected by the heavy torrential rains that pounded the country since late 2023.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

