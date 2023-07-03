SNA Chief urges intensified operations to liberate Al-Shabaab-controlled areas

Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadiin Adow, the chief of the Somalia National Army (SNA), has urged government forces to intensify their operations to liberate areas under the control of the al-Shabaab militant group in south and central Somalia.

The call came during his inspection of a military base in Gal’ad town in central Somalia, where he addressed Somali forces on the frontline and encouraged them to continue their efforts in liberating the country.

“We are close to liberating the country from the terrorists. We need you to accelerate the fight against the militants and liberate areas under their control. You are capable of defeating them,” Adow said.

The Somali government has recently announced that it will launch the second phase of operations against al-Shabaab fighters in central Somalia, with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stating that his government will win the fight against the group in south-central Somalia.

The Somali government has been fighting the al-Shabaab militant group for more than 15 years.

The group has lost many territories, including the capital, to the Somali military, backed by African Union forces.

However, the group still controls several areas in central and southern Somalia, where it continues to carry out attacks on civilians and government forces.

The SNA chief’s call for intensified operations comes amidst growing concerns over the group’s recent resurgence in the region, with a series of deadly attacks targeting civilians and government forces in recent months.

The Somali government has been working to strengthen its military capabilities, with support from international partners, including the United States and the African Union.

However, the country still faces significant challenges in its efforts to defeat the al-Shabaab militant group, including the group’s use of guerrilla tactics and its ability to exploit local grievances.

While the Somali government has made significant progress in its efforts to defeat the group, the recent resurgence of attacks highlights the need for continued efforts to address the underlying grievances that fuel the group’s activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

