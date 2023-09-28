Six dead in Bulaburde after Suicide car explosion :Somalia

A suicide car bombing in the Bulaburde district of the Hiiraan region resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals and injuries to more than four others.

This attack occurred shortly after an al Shabab assault in Beledweyne claimed the lives of over 30 people. Witnesses stated that the car, which was carrying explosives, exploded while security forces were in pursuit.

The vehicle had originated from the western side of the district. An explosion at a security checkpoint in Beledweyne on Saturday caused the deaths of over 30 individuals and left 50 others wounded.

The Bulaburde district attack took place mere hours after two attempted car bombings on the outskirts of Dhusamareb were successfully thwarted by the military.

Dhusamareb serves as the administrative capital of the central state of Galmudug, where Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is currently located.

The president relocated from Mogadishu to rally local forces and boost the morale of the frontline state’s armed forces.

Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for these attacks. Since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahamud, who was reelected for a second term last year, declared an “all-out war” on al-Shabaab, the terrorist group has escalated its attacks.

Al-Shabaab has lost significant portions of territory in central regions, including the coastal town of Haradhere, which it had controlled for more than ten years.

