Five govt officials sentenced to jail for corruption charges, others acquitted in landmark verdict

A military court in Mogadishu has handed down sentences to five out of the 11 government officials accused of corruption. The televised hearings garnered unprecedented public attention, reflecting the widespread desire for justice and accountability.

Abdirahman Abdikarin Ibrahim, the former head of foreign licensing at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, received the harshest sentence of nine years in prison.

In addition, he has been permanently barred from holding any public office. Ibrahim was among the officials who reportedly fled the country when the police began arresting suspects, making his capture and subsequent sentencing a significant victory for the justice system.

Abukar Mohamed Ali, who held the position of revenue collection head for the Ministry of Finance at Aden Adde Airport, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and declared permanently unfit for public office.

Sabir Hassan Abdinur, former head of Visa Extension and Verification in the Department of Immigration, has been handed a three-and-a-half-year jail term for his involvement in corrupt practices.

The court also imposed one-year jail terms on Abdullahi Mohamud Osoble, the director of foreign affairs in the Department of Immigration, and Omar Maalin Noor, his deputy.

Furthermore, Mohamed Aden Abdullahi, the manager of the Central Bank at Aden Adde Airport branch, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

However, not all officials accused of corruption were found guilty. Mohamed Adde Mukhtar Abdirahman, the former director of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs; Abduqadir Abdi Sodal, a cashier at the revenue department for the Central Bank; and Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, the former director of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, have been acquitted of all charges and regained their freedom.

Additional acquittals include Abdiwahid Mursal Ibrahim, who headed the foreign licensing section in the Ministry of Labour, and Aden Mohamed Abdi, the director of visa issuance at the Immigration Department. It is worth noting that Abdi was absent from the proceedings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

