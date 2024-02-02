AU Peacekeeping Mission Withdraws 3,000 Troops from Frontline Positions in Somalia as Security Transition Progresses

Mogadishu, Somalia – The African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has successfully withdrawn 3,000 forces from seven frontline positions by December 2023.

This withdrawal is per ATMIS’s transitional mandate outlined in UN Security Council resolution 2710, which aims to gradually withdraw from Somalia by the end of 2024.

The withdrawal of forces took place at the State House and Parliament in Mogadishu, Burache, Serille, and Kismayo old port in the Lower Juba region, as well as Bio Adaale, Raga Eele, and Qorillow in the Middle Shabelle region.

ATMIS, in a statement shared on social media, disclosed that the withdrawn forces are from Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda – four of the five countries that contribute troops to ATMIS. Djibouti is the fifth contributing nation.

In a closed-door ceremony held at ATMIS’s main Halane base headquarters in Mogadishu, official handover documents were signed between the AU Mission and Somalia.

“The drawdown of 3,000 troops and the handover of the seven military bases, including Bulo Adde, Raga Eele, Parliament, State House, Qorillow, Burahache, and Kismayo Old Port, mark a watershed moment in the ongoing Somalia security transition process,” stated ATMIS in its post-handover statement.

The AU peacekeeping mission was initially deployed to Somalia in March 2007 and gradually expanded to a force of over 22,000 troops. Uganda was the first country to deploy its troops, followed by Burundi and others. With the recent drawdowns, ATMIS currently maintains a force of slightly more than 14,626 troops.

ATMIS has planned its next drawdown for later this year, scheduled for late June when an additional 4,000 troops are expected to be withdrawn.

ATMIS is a multidimensional mission comprising military, police, and civilian personnel. It is authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council to degrade Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups, provide security to population centers, enhance the capacity of the Somali Security Forces and government institutions, and support peace and reconciliation efforts in Somalia.

As the security transition progresses, this latest withdrawal of forces signifies a significant achievement in Somalia’s journey towards self-sufficiency and stability.

