Security officials launch investigation as inter-clan conflicts plague Galkayo

Galkacyo, Mudug Region – A young and highly regarded doctor was killed inside his health center in Galkacyo town on Saturday evening.

The assailant, dressed in a security uniform, entered the facility accompanied by two unarmed individuals before opening fire on Dr. Sakariye Abdi Jama, resulting in his immediate demise.

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised concerns about the escalating tribal revenge killings that have plagued the northern part of Galkacyo town.

According to security officials, the gunmen swiftly fled the scene following the murder, leaving behind a sense of fear and vulnerability among the residents.

Local reports indicate that this targeted killing is connected to ongoing inter-clan conflicts that have marred the region.

The Puntland administration, responsible for maintaining law and order, now faces increased scrutiny for its perceived inability to effectively combat the rising tide of violence, particularly when it puts innocent civilians at risk.

Dr. Sakariye Abdi Jama, a prominent figure in the medical community, was widely respected for his dedication to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Galkacyo.

His death has left a void in the medical profession, and the community mourns the loss of a compassionate and talented doctor.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, who fear that the persistent tribal revenge killings will further destabilize the region and hinder efforts to establish peace and security.

In response to the incident, security officials have launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Authorities have vowed to enhance security measures in Galkacyo town, deploying additional resources to prevent further bloodshed and protect innocent lives.

The recent surge in tribal revenge killings has raised questions about the effectiveness of existing security strategies and initiatives.



Critics argue that the Puntland administration must urgently reassess its approach to combating violence, focusing on comprehensive measures that address the root causes of inter-clan conflicts and promote reconciliation among warring factions.

