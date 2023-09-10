PM Barre returns to Mogadishu after working visit to Qatar

Mogadishu, Somalia – Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of the Federal Republic of Somalia has concluded his highly working visit to Qatar.

The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday morning, where they were warmly welcomed by members of parliament, eminent ministers, and other senior government officials.

During his stay in Doha, the Somali Prime Minister engaged in a series of high-level discussions, including meetings with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdirahman Al-Thani, Somali businessmen residing in Qatar, and Qatari businessmen. The primary focus of these meetings was to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and Qatar, particularly in the areas of investment and developmental projects.

Promoting bilateral ties and fostering economic growth were at the forefront of Prime Minister Hamza’s agenda. Fruitful deliberations with Qatari officials resulted in the agreement of both nations on several key issues, reflecting the shared commitment to mutual progress.

The Somali delegation accompanying the Prime Minister comprised esteemed members of the government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Jama, Minister of Finance Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Internal Affairs Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh, Minister of Education Farah Shiekh Abdikadir, and other prominent officials.

The meetings held during the visit served as a platform for exploring avenues of collaboration in various sectors, such as infrastructure development, trade and commerce, education, and security cooperation.

The premier expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s continuous support and its dedication to assisting Somalia in its pursuit of sustainable growth and prosperity.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of harnessing the potential of private sector engagement to accelerate economic advancement.

As the Prime Minister and his delegation returned to Mogadishu after the visit, Somalia anticipates the tangible benefits that will flow from the strengthened partnership with Qatar.

