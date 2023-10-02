Abandoned boat with personal belongings of Somali citizens washes up on Israeli shore

An abandoned boat carrying the personal belongings and documentation of three Somalian citizens washed up on Israel’s Mediterranean shore early Sunday morning, according to an announcement by Israel Police.

The dinghy was found along the coast near Netanya, prompting authorities to launch an extensive search operation in hopes of locating the missing persons.

Israel Police, along with their maritime units, scoured the nearby waters for any signs of survivors. However, it appears increasingly likely that the passengers of the boat may have tragically drowned.

The boat’s interior was strewn with clothing, an air pump, and several makeshift inflatable lifebuoys, painting a grim picture of the ill-fated journey.

One of the key aspects under investigation by the police is the travel documents found on the boat, including the passport of a three-year-old child. These documents, along with other belongings, are being meticulously examined to gather more information about the individuals and their intended destination. Additionally, it was reported that documents belonging to Turkish citizens were also discovered, further deepening the mystery surrounding this incident.

The discovery of the abandoned boat has raised serious security concerns among senior police officials, who question how a vessel carrying foreign individuals managed to breach Israeli waters undetected.

Israeli media quoted a senior police official expressing apprehension, stating, “Terrorists could just as well have arrived and carried out an attack. Where is the navy? They should have been on top of it.”

While maritime migration has been a pressing issue throughout the Mediterranean region, with thousands embarking on treacherous journeys in search of safety and better opportunities in Europe, it rarely reaches the shores of Israel.

According to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, over 187,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean this year alone, with a devastating toll of 2,093 recorded deaths along the central Mediterranean route.

The migrants undertaking these perilous crossings often rely on small, unstable boats that put their lives at risk. Many individuals come from various African countries, fleeing conflicts or seeking refuge from dire circumstances in their homelands.

