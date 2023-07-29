Relatives of detained Danab officer demand release from military base

The relatives of Muawiye Omar Osman, a Danab army officer who has been detained for three months at the US military base in Ballydoogle, approximately 90 kilometers northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, have issued a statement demanding his release.

Osman was reportedly arrested in a case related to al-Shabaab after being apprehended in the Balcad district of Galgaduud region.

The arrest of Osman came after an attack by the militant group Al-Shabaab in the Budbud area, which resulted in the deaths of Danab troops and the commander of that Danab, Hassan Ture. The relatives of Osman, who belong to the Hawadale community, held a press conference in Mogadishu to demand that the Somali government bring the officer to justice.

Speaking at the press conference, the relatives said that while they would be satisfied if the officer is found guilty by a court of law, they cannot accept that he has been confined to the Danab military training camp in Ballidoogle for three months without being charged.



They called on the government to ensure that Osman is given a fair trial and that his rights are respected.

In addition to the relatives, intellectuals also spoke at the meeting and expressed their support for Osman’s release. They said that as long as he gets justice, they will not go against the media and will issue news updates on the case every day.

The mother of the imprisoned officer was also in attendance and made an emotional plea for her son’s release. She said that she has not seen her son for three months and is deeply troubled by his confinement.



“I was told that my son is tied up under a tree in Ballidoogle, he is being harassed there, he has not been brought to court yet, but now I am asking the government to get justice for my son,” she said.

The case has sparked concern among the netizens, who have called on the Somali government to ensure that Osman is given a fair trial and that his rights are respected. The government has not commented on the case, and it is unclear what charges Osman is facing.

The Danab army is a special forces unit that has been trained and equipped by the US military to fight against Al-Shabaab in Somalia. The unit has been praised for its effectiveness in combat.

