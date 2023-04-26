Puntland State issues warning for heavy rains

On Wednesday, the Puntland Regional State issued a warning forecasting heavy rains from April 24th to April 30th in several areas, including Qardho, Qandala, Ufayn, and Almiskad mountains.

The press release from the Puntland Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management stated that these districts are expected to experience torrential rainfall, with rains also predicted along the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea in Puntland.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has advised communities to be cautious and vigilant of local drainage areas in both rural and urban areas.

The district of Qardho is considered the most vulnerable, having been affected by conflict and heavy rains in the past two years, causing tremendous damage to the district’s infrastructure and leaving several people homeless.

Qardho is situated in a water channel, and the floods of the last two years have been devastating to the district’s infrastructure, resulting in homes and properties being destroyed.

The situation has left the district greatly concerned about the potential flooding, and they have been advised to take the necessary precautions to mitigate any effects of the heavy rains.

The Puntland Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management is expected to stay engaged and monitor the situation and provide any necessary assistance in responding to the needs of the affected communities.

The government remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of citizens, even in the face of such natural disasters, and it will continue to do its best to provide meaningful support to the communities most affected.

This warning serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing emergency preparedness and response strategies in the face of natural disasters to guarantee the safety, security, and wellbeing of citizens.

Such measures include proactive measures like effective urban planning, the development of early warning systems, and provision of adequate funding for disaster response plans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

