Security forces from the Puntland and Galmudug regional states conducted a joint operation in various neighborhoods of Galkayo last night. The operation, which involved personnel from both administrations, targeted key areas of the city to ensure stability and enhance safety.

Led by senior commanders, the operation aimed to address previous security challenges, notably the disruptions caused by Al-Shabaab militants. The forces concentrated on neighborhoods most impacted by insecurity.

The operation is considered a direct response to recent Al-Shabaab activities in Galkayo, which have significantly affected several areas. Al-Shabaab militants have been responsible for attacks in various parts of the city, worsening the overall security situation.

Puntland and Galmudug have previously agreed to work together to ensure peace and stability in Galkayo, a city under the jurisdiction of both states. This cooperation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security in the region.