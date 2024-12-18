The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, on Wednesday attended a ceremony where the Director General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mustafa Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow, is took office.

The event was held at the Agency’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

The Somali Cabinet had last week approved the appointment of the new Director General (DG) for the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who oversee the transition, commend the new appointee and urged him to execute his duties professionally and in accordance with the established laws in the country.

Prime Minister Barre also lauded the significant leadership portrayed by the former Immigration boss , praising him for taking the immigration docket to a greater height during his tenure.

Dhuhulow takes over from Ahmed Said Mohamed, who had been at the helm of the immigration docket since July 2023.