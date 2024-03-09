Prime Minister Barre inaugurates new State of art conference hall at the ministry of Planning in Mogadishu

Somali Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Saturday inaugurated a brand-new conference hall with state-of-the-art facilities at the ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development.

The Prime Minister who was on a working visit to the ministry’s head quarters in the capital Mogadishu, also laid the foundation stone for the buildings of the Investment Promotion Agency and the Institute of Statistics, Planning, and Economic Development.

During the visit, Prime Minister commended the Ministry’s efforts as a model institution setting a standard for other government bodies.

He urged the minister to continue fostering the hard work and dedication to serving the Somali people.

The Ministry of Planning is among leading workaholic Ministries in the Federal government which has recently been conducting workshops and programs aimed at heightening services for the Somali people who have been lagging behind in terms of development following the crippling of critical sectors after the op outbreak of civil war and insurgency.

