African Journalists’ Congress Sets New Vision for Journalism, Elects New Leadership

On Wednesday, 6 March 2024, the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), the African Regional Organisation of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), successfully held its 5th Congress with the theme “Engage and make our voices heard: New vision, new mission,” receiving comprehensive support from IFJ’s top leadership, symbolizing a unified commitment to elevate the journalism profession, enhance solidarity and ensure the protection and freedom of journalists across Africa.

As the highest decision-making body of the African Federation, the Congress serves as an essential platform for African journalists to address challenges in the journalism profession, promote media freedom, enhance journalism quality, foster solidarity and advocate for improved working conditions and the protection of journalists’ rights, while also setting the organization’s agenda and policies for the next three years, including the election of its leadership, who will steer FAJ’s direction.

Bringing together leaders and representatives of journalist unions and associations affiliated with FAJ and IFJ across the continent and its five sub-regions, the congress was held online for the first time in the Federation’s history.

It deliberated and adopted its Working Programme for the next three years, prioritizing the promotion and protection of journalists’ rights and welfare.

The programme extensively covered the safety and security of journalists, with special emphasis on legal, physical, digital and psychological aspects. Other focal areas include Trade Union Development, Gender Equality in the Media, Union Organizing, Ethical Journalism and Climate Justice.

The Congress passed and adopted seven ordinary motions, which include improving precarious working conditions for journalists and media workers in Africa, safeguarding journalists’ safety and combating impunity for crimes against journalists, advancing gender equality in the media, strengthening legal defence for journalists to safeguard media freedom, forging trade union solidarity, reconnecting, reviving and recruiting affiliates for rebuilding and rebranding FAJ and addressing the targeting of journalists in troubled spots in Africa.

The Congress, as mandated by the FAJ Constitution, elected 9 Steering Committee members from twenty candidates to oversee the affairs of the Federation for the next three years, along with electing five members into the Pan-African Gender Council. Omar Faruk Osman Nur of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) was elected as President of FAJ, Zied Dabbar of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) as Vice-President and Maria Luisa Carvalho Rogerio of the Sindicato dos Jornalistas Angolanos (SJA) as Treasurer.

Other Steering Committee members include Charles Eric Oduor (KUJ, Kenya), Mohammed Et-Talbi (SNPM, Morocco), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour (GJA, Ghana), Marion Obam Viviane Medjo (SNJC, Cameroon), Jean-Claude Coulibaly (UNJCI, Ivory Coast) and Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed (SJU, Sudan).

“We are immensely honoured to be entrusted by journalist unions and associations in Africa to serve at the helm of our esteemed federation,” said Omar Faruk Osman, newly elected President of FAJ. “The congress underscored our collective determination to infuse new and rejuvenated energy in enhancing media freedom, quality journalism and the safety of journalists across Africa. Together, both as elected leaders and members, we are committed to facing challenges and seizing opportunities to advance the journalism profession, ensuring a robust, united and vibrant journalistic movement in Africa that authoritatively stands for the rights and welfare of all journalists, giving a deserving voice and representation to African journalists.” “The congress was a clear demonstration of the maturity, dedication and unity among Africa’s journalist leaders. Their capacity to effectively exercise internal democracy and build consensus for the improvement of African journalists is commendable,” stated the IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and full support to the newly elected leadership. Under their stewardship, we are confident that FAJ will persist in its advocacy for media freedom, the protection of journalists and ensuring the safety and welfare of journalists across the continent. The solidarity and commitment showcased at the congress are indicative of a strong and united journalistic movement in Africa. The IFJ eagerly anticipates continuing our support and collaboration with FAJ, bolstering our shared goals for the journalism profession and the rights of journalists worldwide.”

