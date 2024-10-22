Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Kenya on Monday as part of his ongoing diplomatic tour across the region, aimed at strengthening relationships with countries contributing troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

This visit scratches a critical moment in Somalia’s security transition, as the country prepares to assume full responsibility for its national defense, ahead of the expected withdrawal of ATMIS forces.

President Mohamud’s visit to Kenya is particularly significant due to Kenya’s longstanding role in Somalia’s stabilization efforts. Kenya has been a key contributor of troops to the African Union mission since its inception and has been actively involved in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly in combating the militant group Al-Shabaab.

During his time in Nairobi, President Mohamud will engage in high-level discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, economic development, and regional stability.

One of the primary objectives of President Mohamud’s visit is to enhance cooperation between Somalia and Kenya, particularly in the context of regional security. Somalia’s security transition is at a critical juncture, as the country is working to reduce its dependence on international forces while building a self-sufficient national security apparatus. As ATMIS prepares to conclude its mission by December 2024, the Somali government is taking on increasing responsibility for the security of the country, and regional partnerships are vital to this process.

President Mohamud and President Ruto are expected to discuss various aspects of security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, joint military operations against Al-Shabaab, and strategies for securing border areas. These discussions are crucial as both nations continue to face threats from militant groups, and enhanced cooperation could lead to more effective counter-terrorism measures.

President Mohamud’s visit to Kenya is part of a broader regional tour that has already included Uganda, Burundi, and Djibouti—other key contributors to ATMIS.

The focus of these discussions includes the phased withdrawal of ATMIS forces, which will be replaced by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in 2025.

ATMIS has played a key role in supporting Somalia’s fight against terrorism, particularly in training and equipping Somali forces to combat Al-Shabaab insurgents. However, as the mission prepares to wind down, Somalia faces the challenge of ensuring its forces are prepared to fill the security vacuum left by the departure of international troops. The phased withdrawal will be gradual, allowing Somali forces to take over security operations in key regions while receiving continued support from the international community.

AUSSOM, which will succeed ATMIS, is expected to have a smaller contingent of around 11,000 troops. Unlike ATMIS, AUSSOM will focus primarily on securing urban areas and critical infrastructure, such as government buildings and transport hubs, while Somali national forces take the lead in broader security operations across the country.