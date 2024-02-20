SNA commander inspects military training in Doha, Qatar

Somali National Army Chief, Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin visited the military training facility in Qatar where some of the Somali National Army are undergoing training course.

Accompanied by Airforce Commander, Gen. mohamud Sheikh Hassan, the SNA commander was undertaken and briefed on the training process of the Somali soldiers by the Qatar officers incharge of the training.

Gen. Muhyiddin used the opportunity to urge the soldiers to take their training seriously and reminded them that a heavy national responsibility of defending their country from the enemy awaits them.

The officers undertaking the training showcased parts of their rigorous training to their visiting commander.

The Somali army Chief expressed gratitude to the Qatar’s government for its continuous unwavering support to Somalia in providing training to Somali National Army and supporting the Horn of Africa Nation in different facets.

Qatar, a close partner for Somalia has over the years continued to support Somalia in its endeavour for stabilization and national development and growth.

It has helped the East African Nation in the reconstruction of its army and rendered help in various fronts primarily in humanitarian intervention, security, economic and political development and state building process.

