President Mohamud sends condolences to the people of Namibia on the passing on of their Head of State Hage G. Geingob

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has expressed his sincere and deep condolences to the people and Government of Namibia on the passing of President Hage G. Geingob.

In a statement posted on his X handle formerly Twitter, President Mohamud described the late Geingob as a distinguished leader who devoted his life to the service of his people and country.

He emphasized the Somalia’s support to the people of Namibia during this difficult time as they mourn their departed Head of State.

“I express my sincere condolences to the people and government of Namibia on the passing of H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia. Dr. Hage G. Geingob was a distinguished leader who devoted his life to the service of his people and was a respected voice on the African continent.

During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with his family and the Namibian people as they mourn the loss of a great leader,” said President Mohamud.

The Namibian President Hage Geingob died early Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in the capital Windhoek aged 82.

Geingob was undergoing treatment for cancer. The 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan. 8, followed by a biopsy, his office said three weeks ago.

Angolo Mbumba, Namibia’s acting president, urged the people to remain calm, adding that “Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state as arrangements.

Geingob, who was president of the southern African nation since 2015, was scheduled to conclude his his second and final term in office this year.

Namibia is expected to go to polls this year November to choose a new leadership.

