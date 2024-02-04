Al-Shabaab Aide Captured in Mogadishu as Somalia’s Intelligence Agency Continues Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Muhyidin Daqare, believed to be an aide to Al-Shabaab Commander Ahmed Dirie, was apprehended in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The National Intelligence Security Agency (NISA) announced the capture of Daqare, highlighting his history of evading arrest while actively engaged in combat for Al-Shabaab across various regions in Somalia.

“NISA has captured militant Muhyidin Daqare, whom we have been tracking for some time. He was captured hiding in Mogadishu. This senior criminal has worked for Al-Shabaab in Mudug, Galgadud, Bay, and Lower Shabelle regions. He was an aide assisting Al-Shabaab Commander Ahmed Diriye.” The NISA shared said in a statement on social media.

Al-Shabaab, known for its presence and operational cells in major cities, including the capital Mogadishu, often plans and executes attacks through small, covert groups consisting of five or fewer individuals to evade detection.

However, the vigilance and cooperation of the public occasionally lead to the capture of these extremists, as they share vital information with the authorities.

Somalia’s Intelligence Agency has recently intensified its efforts to dismantle criminal networks associated with Al-Shabaab, targeting activities such as extortion from the public.

Furthermore, the agency has successfully shut down over 2,500 mobile numbers utilized by Al-Shabaab militants, severing their communication channels and disrupting their operations.

In another significant development, the security agency announced the closure of 14 websites operated by Al-Shabaab, which were employed to disseminate propaganda and serve as recruitment tools.

This move aims to curb the organization’s ability to spread its extremist ideology and recruit vulnerable individuals.

