President Mohamud sees off severely wounded SYL victims to Turkey for medical treatment

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud along with Ministers, MPs and other senior government officials saw off 19 people who were injured in the SYL hotel attack near the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu at the Aden Adde International Airport (AAIA) on Sunday.

The Somali Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adan said that the injured patients are being taken to Türkiye for medical treatment.

Al-Shabab militant group attacked the Hotel, which is popular with government officials and politicians on Thursday night in an attack that began with car bomb explosion before fighters stormed the premises on foot.

Police spokesman in a Press Conference said three people were killed and 27 others injured in the attack.

Among those injured included Somali government Spokesperson Farhan Jimale who is currently receiving treatment at Erdogan Hospital in the capital Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre separately visited injured victims of the attack at Erdoğan Hospital in Mogadishu on Friday.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the 13 hour long siege at the hotel.

The group often targets government officials, security forces and clerics loyal to the government and has been waging war to destabilize the Horn of Africa Nation since 2006.

