Somalia welcomes the UN General Assembly for adopting Measures to Combat Islamophobia

On Sunday, Somalia Federal Government welcomed UN General Assembly for its adoption of a resolution addressing “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” and for the appointment of a Special Envoy tasked with addressing this pressing issue.

“This landmark decision underscores a unified global dedication to combating prejudice and hostility directed towards Muslim communities, and signals a collective endeavor towards fostering a world characterized by inclusivity and mutual understanding”, said a statement from Somalia’s Ministry of foreign Affairs.

Somalia acknowledged the role this envoy will play in safeguarding the rights and dignity of Muslim populations and advancing principles of equality and justice on the international stage.

“Somalia emphasizes the imperative of promoting dialogue and peace among nations. Embracing these principles, Somalia remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to a world marked by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared prosperity”, the statement added.

Somali Government’s appreciation to the United Nations’s decision against Islamophobia comes a day after the UN passed this resolution.

