ATMIS Burundi contingent and Somali security forces conduct joint patrols in Balcad district to bolster peace during Ramadhan

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Burundi National Defence Forces BNDF troops stationed at El Geelow FOB and Somali Security Forces (SSF), conducted intensified joint patrols in Balcad district, Hirshabelle State.

The patrols were meant to enhance security in the area and prevent Al-Shabab attacks against civilians during this holy of Ramadhan .

The operation led by Burundi contingent Commander Maj. Ntakarutimana Thierry and Somali security Forces Capt. Hassan Ali, also secured the Jowhar-Mogadishu Main Supply Route (MSR) in Middle Shabelle.

ATMIS peace keepers troops and Somali security forces recently stepped up activities and operations against Al-Shabaab militant group in efforts aimed at ensuring local residents observe Ramadhan without any hitches.

The Burundi troops and Somali security forces commandant pledged to continue enhancing and heightening security patrols in a bid to get rid of Al-Shabab from the area under their jurisdiction and forestall peace and stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

