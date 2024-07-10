Asmara, Eritrea – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud concluded a high-profile visit to Eritrea on Wednesday, where he met with Somali Air Force trainees at a military academy outside the capital Asmara.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a longstanding military cooperation between Somalia and Eritrea, which has seen the latter providing training and support to the Somali National Army (SNA) since 2018.

During the tour, President Mohamud was accompanied by his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki, as they observed the progress of Somali soldiers undergoing training at the Eritrean Air Force (EAF) headquarters in Asmara.

“The two leaders visited the Somali National Army trainees at EAF HQ in Asmara,” confirmed Eritrea’s Information Minister, Yemane Meskel, in a statement.

The training program, which has been ongoing for the past five years, has been integral to the revitalization of the Somali military, which has been battling the persistent threat of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

Eritrea’s contribution has been seen as crucial in bolstering the capabilities of the SNA, which has made significant strides in recent years in its fight against the insurgency.

This latest visit by President Mohamud emphasises the deepening cooperation between Somalia and Eritrea, two nations that have grappled with complex security challenges in the Horn of Africa region.

The meeting with the Somali trainees serves as a tangible demonstration of the fruits of this collaboration, as the two countries work together to confront common threats and strengthen regional stability.