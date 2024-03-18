President Mohamud meets his Eritrean counterpart to discuss bolstering bilateral relations and war against Al-Shabaab

Somalia Federal Government President of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday evening held meeting with his Eritrean counterpart,Isaias Afwerki.

They discussed various issues important to both sides including enhancing and bolstering bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two Heads of States also deliberated widely on strengthening the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country.

A statement from Eritrea’s ministry of Information emphasized that the leaders discussed regional and international matters.

“Pre. Isaias Afwerki & Pre. Hassan S. Mohamud held extensive meeting at State House yesterday evening on enhancement of bilateral ties of partnership as well as relevant regional & international matters. Pre. Hassan briefed his host on Somalia’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism”, Yemane G. Meskel, Information Minister of Eritrea said on X Monday.

President Mohamud arrived in Asmara on Sunday for two-day working visit, aiming at to bolstering security cooperation, following the Al-Shabab attack at SYL Hotel near the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu on Friday which claimed the lives of several people and injured scores of others.

Eritrea supports Somalia in training the Somali security forces as the Horn of Africa Nation intends to get rid of Al-Shabab from its soil.

The country in the East Africa recently trained and equipped over 10,000 Somali special officers who were brought to the country to augment the ongoing anti- terrorism efforts to eliminate Al-Shabab from Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

