Speaker Madobe launches Digital Platform for Public Consultations on Constitutional Review

On Sunday Somali Lower House Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) launched the Digital Platform for Public Consultations on Constitutional Review.

Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission (ICRIC) developed the platform.

According to Speaker Madobe, the platform is meant to serves as a pivotal tool for engaging with citizens and gathering their valuable feedback on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Somalia has recently been conducted public consultation meeting to review the first four chapters of the constitution to reflect on the views and aspiration of the Somali people as members of parliament debate the amendment of the constitution.

Somalia’s provisional constitution was approved in 2012. In February , Somali lawmakers initiated the process of amending constitution to ultimately produce a final document crucial for Somalia’s nation building and political stability.

