Somali government facilitates safe return of 16 migrants from Russia

Somali government on Saturday successfully repatriated 16 Somali nationals back to Mogadishu from Moscow where they were previously held on migrant-related charges.

The group, comprising of men and women could not hide their joy upon landing at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

They expressed gratitude to the Somali government for playing a pivotal role in their safe return to their homeland.

Ecstatic family members and relatives were in hand to receive them at the airport.

According to Somali government officials, the repatriation significantly underscores the good diplomatic relationship between Mogadishu and Moscow.

After the collapse of the central government in 1991 , Somali Nationals have enmasse crossed borders to embark on hazardous journey for safer places and green pasture in Europe and United States of America.

This is not the first time that authorities in Mogadishu are repatriating Somali citizens from countries where they were held captive and tortured.

In 2021 November, 32 Somali migrants were assisted to return safely by the International Organization for Migration and Somali government from Libya.

IOM says that there are more than 6000 Somali migrants stranded in Libya.

