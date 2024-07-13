President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to crack down on individuals who provide financial support or facilitation to the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Addressing a special meeting of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Committee at Villa Somalia on Thursday, the President made it clear that any form of assistance to the terrorist organization will be met with severe consequences.

“Terrorists are not relatives, don’t be fooled. You cannot contact them, you cannot call them, and you cannot be called by a criminal in the forest who is wanted by the government. Whoever aids or supports such a person is another criminal,” President Mohamud declared, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The President’s remarks come amid the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to combat the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab, a militant Islamist group that has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade.

The group, which has pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda, has been responsible for numerous attacks, assassinations, and suicide bombings that have claimed the lives of thousands of Somali civilians and security personnel.

President Mohamud’s warning targets individuals who may be acting as financial facilitators or carriers for Al-Shabaab, including those who open bank accounts for wanted militants or manage their finances.

The President stressed that such actions will lead to questioning and prosecution, underscoring the government’s determination to dismantle the terrorist group’s financial networks.

The special meeting of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Committee, which the President presided over, focused on the progress made in the financial war against Al-Shabaab.

The committee, which plays a crucial role in identifying and disrupting the group’s funding sources, briefed the President on their ongoing efforts.

President Mohamud emphasized the importance of a comprehensive strategy in combating terrorism, stressing the need to fight militants not only militarily but also ideologically and financially. He praised the committee’s work and highlighted the critical role of financial intelligence and enforcement in dismantling terrorist networks.

The President’s stern warning to Somali citizens comes at a time when Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat to the country’s security and stability.

The group has been known to exploit local support and resources to sustain its operations, making the disruption of its financial channels a key priority for the Somali government.