The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, participated in the extraordinary summit of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), where the resolution of the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was discussed.

The President emphasized the importance of this summit for regional stability and outlined how Somalia, as a member of the UN Security Council, is committed to strengthening Africa’s role in addressing the challenges facing the continent.

“The conflict in Eastern DRC is a humanitarian disaster, and it requires urgent action to ensure lasting peace.

The joint diplomacy of both organizations is a key factor in reducing tensions, and a solution must be sought through dialogue and mutual understanding, rather than resorting to war,” he said.

The President confirmed that Somalia stands in solidarity with the peace efforts led by EAC and SADC and is ready to contribute to resolving the DRC conflict by leveraging its experience in reconciliation and peacebuilding.