Minister of Information, Daud Aweis, has officially inaugurated a four-day forum focused on the role of civil society in countering extremist ideologies.

The forum, which is being held in the capital, Mogadishu, is organized by Tubsan Center in collaboration with the Cairo Center for Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping (CCCPT-Aswan) and the Cairo Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding Institute (CairoPeaceKeep).

The event gathers experts, activists, and key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss strategies aimed at enhancing community resilience against radical narratives.

Through in-depth sessions and discussions, participants will explore initiatives that can strengthen the role of civil society in fostering peace and countering extremist ideologies that threaten societal cohesion.

Minister Aweis emphasized the importance of community-led initiatives and partnerships in tackling the rising threat of extremism. “This forum provides a vital platform for collaboration and sharing of ideas that will empower local communities to resist the influence of extremist ideologies and promote peace across Somalia,” he stated during the opening ceremony.

The forum is set to cover a wide range of topics, including effective communication strategies, the role of education, and the use of media in combating extremist messages.

It also aims to foster an environment of cooperation between Somali civil society organizations, international experts, and government entities working toward long-term peacebuilding efforts.

The meeting highlights Somalia’s ongoing commitment to addressing the root causes of extremism while fostering resilience in the face of growing challenges.