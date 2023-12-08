President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud receives credentials from new Italian Envoy to Somalia

Somalia Federal Government president Hassan Sheikh has on Thursday received credentials from the new Italian ambassador to Somalia Pier Mario Daccò Coppi.

In a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace,

Villa Somalia in the capital Mogadishu, the new envoy formally presented his papers, then shared a message from Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

President Mohamud and the new ambassador discussed says of strengthening ties between the two countries.

The President wished the ambassador success as he embarks on serving his Nation.

Mohamud highlighted the importance of bolstering collaboration between the two nations in different sectors critical to both sides.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to President Mohamud for the warm reception he was accorded and pledged his unwavering commitment to further advancing diplomatic relations between Italy and Somalia.

The new envoy takes over from Alberto Vecchi who winded up his tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Italy and Somalia share long+standing diplomatic relations with Italian government supporting the Somalia in different areas including security, State building and Defence.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

