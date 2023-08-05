President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud embarks on a crucial mission to Dhusamareb

Traversing to Dhusamareb, Galmudug state, the President of the federal government of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is spearheading the second phase of a groundbreaking military operation against Al-Shabaab.

The President arrived in the capital Dhusamareb where an advance team of the presidential guard has arrived earlier today.

Earlier in the week, National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief Mahad Salad held a strategy meeting with Galmudug President Ahmed Qoorqoor in preparations for the operation.

Dubbed Operation Black Lion, the offensive, according to sources privy to the development, will start in the eastern part of Galgadud region and the west of Hiiraan which includes the Shabelle River.

The operation will then head to the South West state and culminate in Jubaland. Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia are expected to send in about 20,000 soldiers following a deal reached in January under the auspices of the Somali Front-Line States Summit.

Sources say the President will visit Harardhere town which was recently recovered from Al-Shabaab.

The first phase of the operation covered Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan in HirShabelle state and Galgadud and Mudug in Galmudug state.

