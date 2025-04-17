President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has delivered a detailed statement regarding the government’s ongoing military campaign against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, following reports that the group briefly recaptured the strategic town of Aadan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region.

Speaking in response to the recent developments, the President acknowledged the fluid nature of the conflict, describing it as a war characterized by shifting front lines.

He emphasized that the Somali government remains steadfast in its mission to completely defeat Al-Shabaab, despite temporary setbacks.

“The result we are pursuing is the complete liberation of the country from the Khawarij enemy. What you are witnessing are typical battle fluctuations—some days we push forward, other days we face pushback,” said President Mohamud.

“We have made significant gains over the past two years. If we face a few days of setbacks, we must endure and continue to overcome the enemy.”

President Mohamud praised the bravery of the Somali National Army (SNA) and local community defense forces who have been at the forefront of the counter-terrorism operations.

He urged them not to be discouraged by the recent loss of territory, assuring that such moments do not equate to failure in the broader war effort.

“Let us not lose morale. We have already achieved success, and the campaign continues. Today, there are places experiencing clashes, and the outcomes can vary. But we are engaged in a nationwide battle with a clear and affirmed objective. Occasional counterattacks do not mean defeat,” he asserted.

The President also reflected on the international community’s sustained support for Somalia, particularly in the areas of security and reconstruction, while pointing out the need for greater unity and forward momentum among Somalis themselves.

“The international community has invested heavily in Somalia—supporting our security, state-building efforts, and more. But it often seems as if the Somali people are not moving forward together,” he remarked.

The President’s remarks come in the aftermath of Al-Shabaab’s offensive on Aadan Yabaal, a town that was previously liberated from the group in 2022.

The militant group, designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations and multiple countries, continues to pose a significant threat across many parts of Somalia.

The Somali government, with support from international partners, launched an intensified military campaign in recent years aiming to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s control over rural territories and restore government authority nationwide.

Despite tactical setbacks, Somali leadership remains committed to eradicating the group’s presence and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the country.