The Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia has confirmed a precision airstrike conducted jointly by Somali National Army (SNA) forces and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) on Wednesday night in the town of Adan Yabal, located in the Middle Shabelle region.

According to an official statement, the airstrike specifically targeted a gathering point for Al-Shabaab militants within the town, which the terror group had seized control of earlier in the day following heavy fighting.

The operation resulted in the deaths of 12 Al-Shabaab members, including both foot soldiers and senior commanders.

The Ministry emphasized that the strike was carefully coordinated to avoid civilian harm.

“There were no civilian casualties reported in the airstrike,” the statement read, highlighting the precision and planning behind the mission.

The airstrike comes as part of an intensified military campaign aimed at eradicating Al-Shabaab’s presence in central and southern Somalia.

The strategic town of Adan Yabal, which has shifted hands during previous military offensives, is considered a critical point due to its location and connectivity.

“Somali forces, in coordination with our international partners, particularly AFRICOM, remain committed to dismantling terrorist networks across the country,” the statement continued. “Further assessments of enemy losses are ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as operations progress.”

This latest operation marks a continuation of the Somali government’s broader counter-terrorism efforts, which have increasingly relied on joint operations to disrupt Al-Shabaab’s movements and reclaim territory.