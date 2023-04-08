Presiden Mohamud Visits Ugandan Trained Troops In Hiil-weyn

Somalia´s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Hiil-Weyn military base which is located between Mogadishu and Balcad, where the Somali National Army soldiers who recently returned from training in Uganda are stationed.

The head of the state was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale, and the Somali Police Commissioner General Sulub Ahmed Firin.

The soldiers, who got months long military training, are intended to contribute to the security of Mogadishu and in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab fighters.

The President instructed the military officers to do their duties with vigilance, control, security, and peace of mind. He also urged them to set an example for the other forces in maintaining peace in the country.

President Hassan emphasized that the army’s primary responsibility is to protect the safety, dignity, and lives of Somali citizens.

Thousands of Somali soldiers trained in Uganda will started to arrive in the country early this year.

The troops are expected to supplement ground troops who have been fighting alongside the US Africa Command, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia [ATMIS] and the local militia in the war against Al-Shabaab. Many militants have lost their lives in Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions.

