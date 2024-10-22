Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed Abdisalan Abdi Ali as the new Second Deputy Prime Minister on Monday. This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle of key ministerial positions within the Federal Government of Somalia.

Alongside Ali’s appointment, former Finance Minister Dr. Elmi Nur has been named the new Minister of Public Works and Housing. Yusuf Mohamed Aden takes the helm of the Ministry of Labor and Social Services, while Mohamed Ahmed Aden has been appointed Minister of Ports and Marine Transport.

These appointments reflect the Prime Minister’s push to strengthen governance across crucial sectors.

Government Spokesperson Farhan Mohamed Jimale provided further details on the reshuffle, stating that the Prime Minister has also appointed six State Ministers to oversee various portfolios. These include the Ministries of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Women and Family Affairs, Labor and Social Services, Fisheries and Blue Economy, and Trade and Industry.

The new cabinet members are expected to address Somalia’s ongoing challenges, including infrastructure development, labor market issues, and economic growth.

Somalia’s political landscape has long been marked by efforts to balance power between the federal government and the Federal Member States (FMS). Since he was appointed Prime Minister in June 2022, Hamza Abdi Barre focused on fostering stability and rebuilding Somalia’s institutions, severely weakened during decades of civil war.

The country faces a multitude of challenges, including ongoing threats from militant groups like Al-Shabaab, economic instability, and a critical need for infrastructure development.