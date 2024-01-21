Nigerian Ex-President Sent to Mediate Ethiopia-Somalia Tensions

To avert the risk of a full-blown war between Ethiopia and Somalia, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) has dispatched former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as a special envoy for negotiation efforts.

The rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries were triggered by an agreement signed between Ethiopia and the secessionist region of Somaliland, granting Ethiopia control over a maritime port and military base on the Red Sea.

The strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia have raised concerns due to historical conflicts between the nations. In 1977, territorial disputes led to clashes, and in 2006, Ethiopia invaded Somalia as part of the fight against terrorism.

The recent agreement allowing Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s territory is seen by Somaliland as a means to gain recognition as an independent state, which it has sought since its separation from Somalia in 1991.

President Obasanjo faces a challenging task as he engages in delicate negotiations amidst the geopolitical complexities between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The situation escalated when Somalia denied entry to an Ethiopian flight carrying representatives of the Ethiopian government bound for Somaliland.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has called on both Ethiopia and Somalia to adhere to the principles of the AU and international law in their bilateral and international relations.

The African Union recognizes Somaliland as a province of Somalia, adding to the complexity of the situation. While appointing President Obasanjo as the envoy, the PSC has also called for non-interference by other nations in the matter. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened an extraordinary summit in Uganda to address the escalating tensions.

However, Somalia has firmly stated that it will not participate in any discussions with Ethiopia unless the latter reverses the January 1 agreement with Somaliland. The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that Ethiopia’s signing of the agreement violated Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, demanding a reversal as a prerequisite for any mediation.

As President Obasanjo assumes his role as a mediator, the international community closely watches the delicate dynamics between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The success of the negotiation efforts will be crucial in preventing further escalation and finding a peaceful resolution that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all parties involved.

