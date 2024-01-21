President Mohamud to Attend Deni’s Inauguration Ceremony

Puntland state of Somalia has released details regarding the distinguished guests invited to the inauguration ceremony of President Said Abdullahi Deni.

The Minister of Information of Puntland, Mohamud Ayidi Dirir, announced that the President of the Federal Government of Somalia, alongside all the heads of the regional governments, have been extended invitations to attend the momentous event.

According to Minister Dirir, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has confirmed his attendance and will be accompanied by officials from the Federal Government.

The inclusion of the federal president, along with representatives from each regional administration, underscores the importance of unity and collaboration among Somalia’s political leadership.

“The head of the federal government, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has been invited to the inauguration, and he has accepted. All the regional administrations have been invited,” stated Minister Aydeed, emphasizing the broad scope of the guest list.

In addition to federal and regional leaders, the inauguration ceremony will also be graced by the presence of independent politicians and representatives from the international community.

As the date draws near, anticipation builds for this historic occasion, which will serve as a platform for the newly inaugurated leaders to outline their vision, priorities, and strategies for the advancement of Puntland and its people.

The ceremony also presents an opportunity for dialogue, fostering relationships, and strengthening partnerships between various political actors at both the national and regional levels.

